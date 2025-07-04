Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald staff

*protected email*

On behalf of the Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, diocesan president Bridgette Adler invites to all women to the SDCCW’s 75th annual convention from Thursday, July 31, to Friday, Aug. 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Woodruff.

“Opening the Doors to Women of Faith” is this year’s theme, inspired by the opening of the holy door that marked the beginning of the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

Adler also noted, “This year marks the 75th annual convention for the Superior Diocesan CCW and our event is truly an ‘open door’ for Catholic women to connect with each other and renew themselves spiritually. We are so excited to celebrate 75 years of our history together while continuing to grow in spirituality, leadership and service.”

On Thursday, the schedule begins at 2 p.m. with a welcome and president’s report by Adler, followed by a message from Bishop James P. Powers and the SDCCW’s spiritual advisor. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with the banquet at 5:30 p.m., which includes a talk by Pat Pintens, “Prayer: Key for the Door of Faith.”

Pintens has extensive experience in Catholic ministry and is a certified spiritual director. She was raised on a dairy farm near Tomahawk and enjoys being with her family, sewing and outdoor activities.

The Friday convention begins with registration and hospitality at 8 a.m. Following a welcome and introductions, the keynote presentation will begin at 9 a.m. with bestselling author Emily Stimpson Chapman. Her talk’s title is “Unshakeable: The World Changing Faith of Catherine of Siena and Hildegard of Bingen.”

Chapman lives in Steubenville with her young family. She has authored multiple women’s formation studies and Bible studies as well as published children’s books with Scott Hahn. On her blog, emilystimpsonchapman.com, she writes on home renovation, entertaining, cooking, adoption and friendship, among other topics.

Three new books by Chapman will be released this fall: A youth story Bible with Word on Fire; a family cookbook; and a fourth book with Hahn. She also publishes a weekly Substack newsletter, “Through a Glass Darkly,” and co-hosts the podcast “Visitation Sessions.”

Adler looks forward to the “wonderful speakers” who will present.

“Pat is a spiritual director and a highly regarded speaker in our area that I know will enliven and inspire all of us,” she said.

“On Friday, we’ll be hearing from Emily Stimpson Chapman on what we can learn about faith from two incredible saints,” Adler noted, adding that she has heard her speak on a podcast about her conversion journey to Catholicism and the beauty of the Catholic worldview. “I thought she’d be an incredible addition to our annual event. I am absolutely thrilled that both Emily and Pat are available to speak at our upcoming convention.”

Mass will be celebrated on Friday by the bishop at 11 a.m., after which the Pax Christi Award finalists will be honored and the winner announced. Bishop Powers will give a message after lunch, and the day ends at 3:15 p.m.

Cost for the Thursday event, including banquet dinner, is $30, and the cost for Friday’s full-day convention is $45. A block of rooms has been reserved at the AmericInn Minocqua for July 31. Contact Shelly Howard at 715-356-3730 for details.

For more information and the registration forms, visit sdccw-wisconsin.weebly.com.