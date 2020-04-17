Bishop speaks at banquet

Bishop James P. Powers offered a prayer and spoke on the importance of Catholic radio at the March 10 Real Presence Radio Fundraising Banquet in Duluth. The third annual event was held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and featured keynote speaker was Dr. Ray Guarendi, father of 10 adopted children, clinical psychologist and radio host. Steve Splonkowski, executive director of Real Presence Radio, said, “These banquets are a great opportunity for our Real Presence Radio family to come together in fellowship and support for one another.” (Submitted photo)
