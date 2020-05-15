Bishops consecrate country to Mary

Bishop James Powers joined bishops from across the country May 1 in the reconsecration of the nation to the protection and care of Mary, the Mother of the Church and Queen of Peace. (Facebook photo/Cathedral of Christ the King)

WASHINGTON (CNS) – Bishops throughout the United States reconsecrated the country to Mary as the nation continues to struggle in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishops in Canada also used May 1 to rededicate their country to the Blessed Mother. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, led a “Renewal of the Consecration of the United States of America to the Blessed Virgin Mary” May 1. The sparse, 37-minute ceremony at Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral in Los Angeles was livestreamed. Alternating between English and Spanish, Archbishop Gomez said: “In this difficult time we turn to the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of the church. She intercedes with her son for all who are affected in this way by the pandemic. … We implore her maternal care for her children.”

