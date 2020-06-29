Blood drive a success

Jim Micklson donates blood May 4 at a blood drive at St. Patrick’s Church, Hudson. Donors were greeted with smiling faces, thermometers and squirts of hand sanitizer. Organizer Becky Swanson said while it was “definitely a different drive from our past drives,” the day was upbeat and joyful. “We weren’t sure what to expect but had an overwhelming response,” she stated and reported that 109 units of blood were collected. The parish hosts blood drives in May and December every year. (Submitted photo)
- Home
- News
- Faith
- Culture
- Events
- Blog
- Multimedia
- Advertising
- Send Us Your Story