Dr. Ryan Hanning, a theology and church history professor from Tennessee, will give two talks and a breakout session at the 2024 Fall Conference for diocesan educators. (From a promotional flyer, used with permission)

Anita Draper

Catholic Herald staff

A homesteading theology professor with 10 children and an extensive background in education is the keynote speaker at the Diocese of Superior’s 62nd annual Fall Conference on Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake.

Dr. Ryan Hanning will travel from Joelton, Tennessee, to give two addresses on this year’s theme, “Delight in the Lord.” Hanning’s experiences include teaching, youth ministry, international speaking, diocesan work and writing. He teaches church history and theology, and has served in academic administration and created graduate-level education programs for Catholic and classical school teachers.

Hanning’s talks are titled, “Happiness: The Purpose of Catholic Education,” and “Building Habits for Lasting Happiness.” He will also offer an afternoon breakout session, “Engaging Parents as Primary Educators: Battle Tested Ways of Empowering Parents.”

Peggy Schoenfuss, diocesan superintendent of schools, said, “He does some talks about Catholic education … what our call is in Catholic education, how to be missionary disciples,” adding that his focus will be sharing the faith – through happiness and through engaging parents in the educational process.

For several years, the diocesan conference switched formats to promote unity and emphasize a shared spirit of missionary discipleship – everyone joined together for all the talks, which were given in the church – but this year, Schoenfuss said the structure of the conference will return to two keynotes and two breakout sessions in the afternoon.

Breakout topics include reading basics and using assessment results; the science of learning; the science of reading; and a series of sessions on Catholic basics – the sacraments, terminology, symbolism, the creed and angels and saints – for catechists or anyone who wants to learn more about the faith.

Breakout speakers include Vince Barnes, from NWEA-MAPs; Jesslyn Manni, of Studio 3:16; Emelie Bauer of BrainMind; Beth Cook from CESA, and others. New requirements for reading instruction will be covered in the sessions.

Overall, Schoenfuss said she’s looking forward to learning more about Hanning’s perspective on Catholic education.

“I’m just excited to hear Ryan’s message about how we can live life to the fullest and pass on our faith through the vocation of teaching,” Schoenfuss added.

Schedule

The day begins with 8 a.m. registration and a 9 a.m. Mass with Bishop James P. Powers, followed by keynote presentations at 10:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., separated by lunch at 11:30 a.m.

In the past, the menu has been a boxed lunch; this year, the conference’s lunch menu features grilled chicken, potatoes and salad. Any additional dietary requirements should be noted during registration.

Attendees can also check out the exhibits in the gymnasium during lunch hour and break times. The afternoon breakout sessions take place at 1:20 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., with 10-minute transition times between sessions and a 3:30 p.m. wrap-up.

Cost to attend is $60 per person. Schoenfuss noted the conference is open to everyone – parents and grandparents, homeschooling parents, catechists, parish employees, Catholics who just want to hear a good speaker or anyone looking for new ways to pass on the faith to future generations.

“The message would be good for anybody,” she said.