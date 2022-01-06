In the upper right corner, Rosa Hansen watches as parishioners and Mass-goers process with their gifts of flowers for Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe. Hansen has been instrumental in bringing the annual celebration to the parish of St. Joseph in Hayward. (Submitted photo)

St. Joseph Church in Hayward held its annual celebration in Honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas, Unborn Children and the New Evangelization on Sunday, Dec. 12, the day of the feast.

A special rosary was prayed before Mass. Fr. David Neuschwander also blessed religious articles at the end of the service.

Mass itself began with a procession with an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe and presenting flowers.

Traditional Mexican treats were shared after Mass in honor of the apparition that took place in Mexico to the indigenous native St. Juan Diego in 1531.