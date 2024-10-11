Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women President Bridgette Adler, of Hudson, attended the National Convention in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 13-18 with Province Director Jane Schiszik, of Medford, and other women from the Milwaukee Province. (Submitted photo)

Almost 500 women attended the 104th Convention for the National Council of Catholic Women in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in mid-August.

According to Milwaukee Province Director Jane Schiszik, of Medford, “Attendees were inspired and enlightened by convention speakers.” Dr. ValLimar Jansen, a musician and storyteller, has toured North America and internationally. Katie McGrady is a gifted writer and educator, author, podcaster, radio show host and USCCB consultant.

“Both presentations focused on how we as Catholic women encounter Jesus through sacred silence, Scripture, prayer,” Schiszik said, “and have a transformation of heart with every encounter at Mass when we receive the Eucharist,” becoming “consumed by what we have consumed.”

The NCCW approved four resolutions to provide direction to their continuing work. They are supporting and praying for priests, mental health illness and challenges awareness, support of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organization and prayer for peaceful elections.

The Service, Spirituality, and Leadership Commissions also presented new programs and ideas to be used in local councils. Schiszik encouraged women to mark their calendars for the 2025 convention scheduled for Aug. 19-23 in Orlando, with a Eucharistic theme.