St. Paul the Apostle in Catawba held a children’s program on Sunday, Dec. 18, with Fr. Lourduraju Madanu. It was based on the third joyful mystery – the nativity – and the congregation was able to join in praying that decade of the rosary as the children acted it out. “We even had a live baby Jesus,” said Annamarie Novak, who sent in the photo. (Submitted photo)