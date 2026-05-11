Dr. Geoffrey Ludvik looks at Catechesis of the Good Shepherd materials related to the geography of the Holy Lands in the atrium at Blessed Sacrament, Madison. (Photos courtesy Jacqui Hayes)

Rachel Digman

Special to the Catholic Herald

There is a movement – a mission – growing in the State of Wisconsin called the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd. It is a work quite close to the heart of many a parent, grandparent, or friend who desires this unique and foundational method for religious education for the young children in their lives.

What is the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd? Born of a collaboration between Catholic faith and Montessori method in the mid-20th century, CGS serves children up to age 12 in a hands-on, prayerful approach, allowing children to foster a relationship with God. The method is steeped in liturgy and Scripture, leading children to a fuller participation in the church. Each diocese in Wisconsin has multiple parishes or schools with an atrium.

On March 7, the catechists, assistants and friends of CGS throughout the state met for their annual gathering to pray, deepen their understanding of the work and to encourage one another in this mission. The gathering was hosted in the Diocese of Madison at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Madison.

Participants began with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Donald Hying and concelebrant Archbishop Emeritus of Kansas City, Kansas, Joseph F. Naumann.

After a chance to chat and connect, participants listened to keynote speaker Dr. Geoffrey Ludvik as he presented his research on the archeology of the Holy Lands. Ludvik expanded on what archeological evidence supports the life of Jesus of Nazareth, where he lived, and how archeologists know where he was born and buried.

Andrea Koczela, who traveled from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, noted, “The presentations by Dr. Ludvik were wonderful, concrete reminders of the reality that Jesus walked on this Earth. I find when presenting to the children that the more conviction I have in my presentations, the more the children sit up and listen.”

Koczela is a trained Montessori guide and came to CGS through her Montessori experience.

At the end of the gathering, catechists toured the atrium classrooms at Blessed Sacrament.

“More than 200 students pass through these rooms each week,” said Peggie Hansen, one of the team that hosted the gathering. “All of our materials are well used! Many thanks to the Blessed Sacrament community who has built the atria, the artists, woodworkers, pastors and principal who have supported this work!”

Kate Hendrick, who serves as a level I catechist at St. Therese and St. Pius X in Appleton in the Green Bay Diocese, said, “My biggest takeaway from the state gathering is immense gratitude for the Wisconsin CGS community. It is so helpful to learn from the experience of others and know that the challenges we face are things others have experienced. It is so encouraging to be in a room with so many other people who love our Lord and serve him through this work.”

Hendrick is working with the volunteers in her parish to offer CGS bilingually and ultimately in Spanish to meet the needs of their multicultural community.

Next year, the gathering will be hosted in the Diocese of Green Bay at St. Ignatius Catholic School, Kaukauna. Jennie Johns, who will lead the planning committee, has been a catechist for 10 years at St. John Paul II Classical School. Johns recalls how the sister of Green Bay’s Bishop Ricken and headmaster of the school, Carol Ricken, invited her to receive CGS formation in 2016.

“Unfortunately, when I was young, I was not formed well in the Faith,” shares Johns. “It has been an incredible gift for me to receive this formation, to open and enjoy his many gifts and then to share these gifts with the children. It has been one of the greatest joys of my life. The atrium is a place where the head and the heart meet.”

Johns would love to see every Catholic School in the country have an atrium but is satisfied to start smaller with the Diocese of Green Bay.

Ultimately, the joy and renewal found the state gathering are expressed by Hansen, who said, “The state gathering was a true joy! Hosting was such an honor and gift from God and our CGS community! I have been fortunate enough to have so much support and encouragement to grow CGS here at Blessed Sacrament that I wanted to share that with the whole CGS community throughout the state.”

Many parishes throughout the state wish to start CGS programs; each parish with the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is looking for more helpers. Those interested in being trained, volunteering, supporting or praying for the program can find more information at www.cgsusa.org.

Koczela remarked, “No one ever feels qualified or ready for this endeavor, and yet it is that very humility that can allow the Holy Spirit to work. There is no program that has enough assistants or catechists. Please pray about how you can help!”