Mary Ree (front) is an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Mellen; she celebrated her 105th birthday July 16. She still attends Mass with her daughter, Jeanne, and her son, John Ree. “She is a strong witness of faith for the present generations by her prayerful and spiritual life,” said Fr. Aloysius Royan. “May the Lord continue to bless Mary Ree with health and happiness.” The parish hosted a party in her honor June 2. (Submitted photo)