Religious education families at St. Anthony’s Parish in Lake Nebagamon gathered on the Solemnity of the Epiphany for activities in place of Sunday school classes. They had Kings’ cakes with three golden coins hidden inside, and children who found the coins got to be “kings” for the day – carrying the statues to the manger scene in the Mass’ entrance procession, bringing the offertory gifts and acting out the kings’ parts in the play after Mass. Families also learned the hidden meaning in the “Twelve Days of Christmas,” played Epiphany BINGO, and made blessing kits for their homes. Religious education coordinator Tammy Brown wanted to encourage families to continue celebrating Christmas. (Submitted photo)