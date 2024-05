The evening of Friday, April 26, St. Patrick, Hudson, pastor, Fr. John Gerritts, received the Blessed Michael J. McGivney Award as chaplain of the year for the State of Wisconsin Knights of Columbus. This award is accorded annually to a KC chaplain whose priestly zeal and exemplary service are in the finest traditions of their founder. Here, Fr. Gerritts is pictured with Bishop James P. Powers and Gary Maier, KC State Deputy Personal Warden. (Facebook photo, used with permission)