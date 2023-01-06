A Life in the Spirit Seminar will take place the evening of Friday, Jan. 27, and all day Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Bridget Church in River Falls.

St. Bridget has hosted Life in the Spirit for more than 15 years, inviting people to deepen their personal commitments to Jesus and their openness to the Holy Spirit and His gifts.

This year, the program will be led by St. Bridget’s pastor, Fr. Joe Stefancin, and associate pastor, Fr. Joseph Anil Kumar Pasala, as well as the parish’s previous pastor, Fr. Jerry Harris, now pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amery, and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Balsam Lake.

“We are thrilled to welcome these inspiring, beloved priests as presenters and preachers, who agreed to share their deep faith and experience with God the Father, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit,” said Mary Joan Sutton, who coordinates the seminar along with Ann Schwalbach.

Schwalbach explained this year’s expanded format.

“After careful consideration and prayer, we added Friday evening to the program,” she said. “Survey responses from attendees underscored the need for more time to unpack presentations in small group discussions, as well as for silent prayer and especially for the session when we pray over attendees for baptism in the Spirit. You just can’t rush the Spirit.”

The seminar topics will include salvation history, God’s love for his people, receiving God’s gifts, release of the Spirit, small group discussions, reconciliation, prayer and praise and worship.

Pope Francis encouraged Life in the Spirit seminars, saying, “I ask each and all of you that as part of the current of grace of Charismatic Renewal you organize seminars of Life in the Spirit in your parishes and seminaries, schools, in neighborhoods, to share baptism in the Spirit.”

The cost of $10, payable in advance at St. Bridget, covers snacks, lunch and materials.

Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094ca5aa2ea2f94-life or by calling Sutton at 715-441-9699 by Jan. 22. Space is limited to 40. Free childcare is available for Saturday; sign up in advance when registering.