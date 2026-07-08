Contemporary Catholic musician Matt Maher and crossover Christian/pop band For King + Country are among performers featured at a Christian music festival this month in Chippewa County.

OneFest is coming to the Chippewa Valley Music Festival Grounds in Cadott from July 31 to Aug. 2. Crowder, Ben Fuller, Rachel Lampa and Jamie MacDonald are also among more than 20 bands and solo artists taking the stage.

Now in its eighth year, the festival continues to break attendance records. This year’s crowd is expected to exceed 6,000 people.

“Since day one of working to bring this festival to the valley, we have aimed to have a celebration of faith and family …. 2026 will not disappoint as our biggest celebration yet!” said founder Heather Flashinski.

Friday’s lineup includes Crowder, Ben Fuller, Josh Baldwin, Jamie MacDonald and Natural State.

Saturday’s performers will be For King + Country, Matt Maher, Patrick Mayberry, Rachael Lampa and Aaron Cole.

In addition to musical performances, the event includes a fun run that is open to the public on Saturday morning and activities for all ages – yard games, athletic challenges, voice competitions and jam sessions. The OneVoice competitions invites youths to sing on stage and showcase their talents; applications are on the website, https://www.one-fest.com.

There’s a free worship service on Sunday morning at 9 a.m., and fireside worship services after the headliner each night.

The work of two nonprofits, Tandem Mentorship and Ignite Prayer & Music, will also be featured.

Campsites are still available. Tickets begin at $15. To learn more, go to https://www.one-fest.com or visit @onefestchippewavalley on Facebook.