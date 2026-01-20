The Kinderstars at Holy Rosary School, Medford, had their classroom Christmas party after the break. In lieu of a classmate gift exchange, they collected birthday and household supplies to be donated to Stepping Stones, Inc., a local nonprofit. Fr. Casimir Cypher, an alumni of the school, is the class’ role model to do something kind for others in the community. Because kindergarten students so enjoy celebrating birthdays, they colored birthday cards that include a special Fr. Casimir prayer and a short biography. (Submitted photo)