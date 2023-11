A potluck celebration was held on Saturday, Oct. 21, at St. Rita Church, Presque Isle, in honor of Fr. Showri Jojappa “Joseph” Pasala, parochial administrator of the Northwoods Catholic Churches, which includes St. Rita; St. Mary, Sayner; and St. Anne, Boulder Junction. Fr. Joseph recently earned his United States citizenship by successfully completing the required examination. (Submitted photo)