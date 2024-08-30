Anita Draper

Catholic Herald staff

*protected email*

Francesca LaRosa wants to encourage vocalists and instrumentalists to share their gifts with others, to grow in their relationship with Jesus and “use their voices to glorify God.”

A classically trained vocalist and liturgical composer with a degree in music education, LaRosa is the presenter at the Diocese of Superior’s 2024 Music Ministry Retreat and Workshop, an annual gathering of liturgical musicians taking place at Holy Family, Woodruff, on Oct. 4-5.

“Singing brings me so much joy,” said the Indianapolis-based musician, who – together with her husband, David, a videographer and music producer – shares her ministry via Youtube. The couple has amassed more than 6 million views from listeners all over the world, and LaRosa also presents and performs at churches, universities and other venues around the country.

LaRosa primarily works in Catholic spaces, often with young adults, although she enjoys interacting with all age groups. One of her projects is a children’s book series that sets prayers to music. The first book, “Angel of God,” is available on her website, francescalarosa.com, for $20. She plans to follow with other prayers, using music to teach children about their faith.

“I have a lot of nieces and nephews,” she explained. “We’re just really excited for this children’s series.”

For the first time, the diocese’s annual retreat and workshop is in October rather than February. Jan Huseby, director of music and liturgy at St. Mary in Tomahawk, is a member of the diocesan music committee.

“The committee discussed options that might make it more feasible for the most number of people to attend, and thought that the prospect of traveling in the fall could be more appealing than the uncertainty of winter driving,” she explained. “Autumn in the Northwoods is beautiful, especially in the picturesque setting of Holy Family Church in Woodruff.”

“The Heart of Worship: A Weekend of Pastoral Music, Reflection and Song” is the theme of this year’s event, one that Huseby said speaks to the importance of reflecting on the “why” of music ministry, and not purely the technicalities of what is performed and how it is done.

“When we regard our role as a vocation, our music becomes authentic prayer instead of merely performance,” Huseby commented. “Singers whose music comes from their heart and spirit seem to inspire and invite others to do the same. …Our goal is that our pastoral musicians will return to their parishes equipped with fresh musical insights and the assurance that they are valued for the gifts that they share.”

LaRosa characterizes her music as “fairly classical,” and singable in comfortable ranges. Huseby said those qualities, among others, inspired her selection by the organizing committee.

“Francesca has recently earned growing recognition as a gifted composer of psalm settings (in addition to wedding, funeral and other liturgical music),” Huseby explained. “Her warmth, engaging personality, and strong Catholic identity will enhance her presentation with her personal stories. … Her personal stories are compelling and inspiring. Her music is contemporary, melodic, easily singable and memorable.”

As a retreat and workshop leader, LaRosa’s priority is to facilitate attendees’ growth in faith and to be “more of a prayer leader than a cantor or worship leader.”

“I hope I can be a vessel, that the Lord can speak through me,” LaRosa said. “I just always want people to be the light, and share their gifts … God is calling them.”

Huseby hopes to encourage clergy to send their musicians or, if possible, to attend themselves. This year’s schedule also includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on Friday evening with music.

The retreat begins at 5 p.m. Friday with social time, followed by dinner at 6:40 p.m., a presentation by LaRosa, adoration and night prayer at 9:25 p.m. On Saturday, following a Continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., LaRosa will give presentations at 9:40 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 1:40 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., with a noon lunch break.

Cost to attend is $45 each day, which includes all meals and materials. Attendees requiring lodging are encouraged to book early, as the Cranberry Festival in Eagle River is also taking place that weekend. Registration is due by Friday, Sept. 20.

To learn more about LaRosa’s work and ministry, visit francescalarosa.com.