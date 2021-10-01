On Sept. 19, the St. Joseph/St. Ann Columbarium in Hayward was dedicated and blessed, along with the bronze sculpture. The columbarium was installed earlier, but due to COVID-19, the dedication was delayed. Fr. David Neuschwander officiated the dedication, along with parishioners after Sunday Mass. The columbarium sits next to the church, reflected in the Holy Family stained glass window. A reception followed.

Pictured with Fr. David is Jerry Krauski of Liturgical Environments, a world-wide known artist and parishioner. Jerry was commissioned to design the sculpture representing the Holy Spirit, lifting your eyes to the heavens. The process for the sculpture is known as the lost wax casting process. A method of metal casting in which a molten metal is poured into a mold that has been created by means of a wax model. Once the mold is made, the wax model is melted and drained away. The sculpture was made possible by generous gifts of parishioners and the Knights of Columbus. (Submitted photo)