Confirmation retreat

March 2, 2020 / Local News / By / Leave a Comment
Confirmation students and sponsors pose for a photo, following the confirmation retreat held Jan. 12. (submitted photo)

On Jan. 12, confirmation students and their sponsors from Immaculate Conception, Grantsburg, and St. Dominic, Frederic, gathered for a retreat. They began by attending Mass, during which they renewed their commitment to their confirmation journey. The sponsors had the opportunity to renew their commitment to support and pray for their confirmands. After Mass, students and sponsors talked about church topics. There was a video and discussion on attending Mass on Sunday: What is my attitude toward Mass? How do I prepare for Mass? What changes to I need to make to come to Mass with a better attitude? Students will be confirmed April 22. Dcn. Stan Marczak led the sessions.

