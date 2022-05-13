On April 13, 12 members of St. Paul the Apostle in Catawba and St. Therese of Lisieux in Phillips consecrated themselves to St. Joseph following a six-week study through reading, reflection and prayer with the book “Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father” by Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC. They began on Ash Wednesday and ended with a consecration Mass celebrated by Fr. Lourdu Raju Madanu on the Wednesday of Holy Week. Pictured are Lorraine Baratka, Jennie Kleinhans, Howard Neeck, Lynn Neeck, Annamarie Novak, Margie Novak, Mike Novak, Linnea Olson, Tom Olson, Janine Smugala, Roni Tobias and Marilyn VandeVoort, who acknowledged St. Joseph as their spiritual father and vowed to dedicate their souls to such virtues as love, responsibility, compassion, chastity, loyalty, obedience, trust, prudence and fidelity. (Submitted photo)