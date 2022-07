More than 50 parishioners processed on the June 19 Feast of Corpus Christi from the parish of Most Precious Blood, Glidden. About 50 non-Catholics watched the procession, according to Fr. Aloysius Royan, who ministers to the Mellen cluster of parishes. “May the Eucharistic Lord draw his people more and more to himself and dwell in our hearts always,” he added. (Submitted photo)