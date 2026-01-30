Students from St. Mary’s School in Tomahawk visit residents at the Milestone Senior Living Center in mid-January to play an indoor game. A different grade visits the center weekly and has been doing so for the past 10 years. (Submitted photos)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

*protected email*

“United in Faith and Community” is the theme for Catholic Schools Week 2026. One school in the Diocese of Superior has been a witness of this in the Tomahawk community for the past decade.

On a rotating schedule, students from St. Mary’s School visit residents at Milestone Senior Living each week, Principal Juanita Skubal shared.

Students and residents play cards and board games, do craft projects, read together or just visit.

The senior living center posted on their Facebook page Jan. 15 that residents “had a blast with the children at St. Mary’s School that came to visit and played Balloon Bash” with balloons and pool noodles. A video of the activity shows the smiling faces, laughter and banter of this multi-generational interaction.

In December, a larger group of students from multiple grades went caroling there, and pre-kindergarten students colored with residents.