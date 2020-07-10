Deacon’s ordination to be livestreamed

Jenny Snarski
Catholic Herald Staff
Dcn. Joseph Stefancin will be ordained to the ministerial priesthood for the Diocese of Superior on Sunday, July 19, at the Cathedral of Christ the King.
While he will receive the same sacrament of Holy Orders as his soon-to-be brother priests, Dcn. Stefancin’s ordination will look different due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and safety measures still in place.
According to Diocese of Superior Chancellor Deb Lieberg, “Normally, attendance at ordination Masses is strongly encouraged, but not the year.”
As much as the diocese is ready to celebrate the ordination of a new priest, given the necessary safety concerns, the only people permitted to attend are those who have been personally invited and are able to show a confirmation ticket received in the mail.
Dcn. Stefancin said he is disappointed he has had to limit guests for the sacramental occasion; however, he asks for continued prayers and hopes that many will be able to accompany him via the livestreamed service.
“I would have loved to have a wide open door,” Dcn. Stefancin explained, “but I just can’t.”
He hopes to offer Masses of Thanksgiving in various churches in the diocese and near his extended family in Milwaukee, and he is grateful for the generosity of those who he wanted to invite but offered their seat so more of his family could be present.
The Mass of ordination will be livestreamed on the Cathedral of Christ the King Facebook page and a link will be temporarily available at superiorcatholics.org for those not on Facebook.