Beginning March 2, 2022, the Diocese of Superior kicked off a special collection to provide humanitarian relief and pastoral support during the war in Ukraine as an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

To date, the Diocese of Superior’s Director of Development Steve Tarnowski reports that $197,920.92 has been collected, and gifts continue coming in. The funds are sent to the USCCB and allocated to the work of Catholic Relief Services and to assist the church in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Our hearts go out to the families that have lost a loved one and all who have lost their homes and belongings,” Tarnowski commented. “The support by many of our 21,000 Catholic households speaks volumes about who we are as people of faith. I think people realize that there will be a need for aid in many areas for years after the war in Ukraine has disappeared from the headlines.”

When Ukraine was attacked one year ago, aid was already coming in from Catholics in the United States through the U.S. Bishops’ Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe and Catholic Relief Services. These are collections that Catholics in the Diocese of Superior and around the country have been contributing to for years. In this diocese, they are part of the World Concern Collection on the fourth weekend of Lent (except for parishes with international priests).

Much of the funding is for projects in Ukraine and the surrounding nations to care for refugees impacted by the violence. The funds also support vital humanitarian relief in the form of food, clothing, shelter, medical and other basic needs such as generators, heat pumps and vehicles to transport aid and refugees.

After the war, the USCCB’s funding will continue to support the church and be a partner in that massive effort.