The Diocese of Superior’s Men’s and Women’s Retreats are open for registration. Both events will be offered again at Trinity Woods Catholic Retreat Center in Trego, the former Heartwood Resort, but registration will be handled differently than in the past.

Please note registration deadline for the men’s closed on Dec. 23, although a few more men may be added. For the women’s retreat, the deadline to register is Jan. 10 for the first offering and Jan. 17 for the second.

Loree Nauertz, associate director of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship for the Diocese of Superior, commented, “The retreats our diocese offers are excellent opportunities for men and women of all ages to come together and retreat from the environment they are used to. They are designed to give God the time and space away from our hectic lives to slow down and receive the love He has for us.”

Men’s Retreat – Jan. 11-12

“Unshaken: Growing in the Freedom of the Sons of God” is the men’s retreat theme, with Pete Burds as the retreat leader. A graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Burds has an extensive background in speaking and leading others to Christ. Prior to becoming the Chief Mission Officer for NET Ministries, he served as the Director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Milwaukee Archdiocese. It was in that role that leadership in the Diocese of Superior came to appreciate Burds and his gifts.

Women’s Retreat – Feb 1-2 and Feb 8-9

With the theme of “Divine Intimacy,” the women’s retreat introduces presenter Mallory Smyth. She is content manager for “Walking with Purpose,” a Catholic women’s apostolate that develops Bible studies to reach adult women, young adult women and girls. Smyth previously worked as director of program growth for ENDOW (Educating on the Nature and Dignity of Women), an international apostolate that seeks to educate women toward a more profound understanding of their God-given dignity through study in small groups of faith and friendship.” In addition, Smyth has also worked with FOCUS as a missionary to college students, recruitment manager and development officer.

Registration details

Nauertz is confident both presenters are “phenomenal” and “have a lot of experience in leading others into an intimate relationship with Christ.”

Christopher Hurtubise, director of the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship, shared, “There are a few ‘must haves’ when we talk about leading a rich life of discipleship: times of silence and solitude for prayer and intimacy with the Lord, times of deep encounter with the Lord in the Holy Eucharist and sacramental confession, times of meaningful connection with brothers and sisters in the faith.

“Our diocesan Men’s and Women’s Retreats are providing all of these needs in such a beautiful way. I am so grateful for Bishop Powers’ investment in these vital opportunities for the faithful!”

Please note that registration will take place in two parts for 2025.

First, those interested are asked to call the Bishop Hammes Center at 715-234-5044 to book their lodging. If a group is planning to share rooms, only one person from the group needs to call. Multiple lodging options are available that can accommodate single rooms up to 8-10 persons sharing the space.

Second, each individual participant must register individually for the retreat. Cost will vary depending on lodging options.

Details and links for lodging info and registration can be found at https://catholicdos.org/mens-ministry or https://catholicdos.org/womens-ministry respectively for men and women.