A diocesan “Gathering for Life” will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. Joseph Church in Rice Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a public event and open to all ages.

In December, the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship announced they would not be able to participate in the Washington, D.C., March for Life. Later in December, there was question of whether or not the March, which was cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19, would face the same fate this year.

The event will open at 10 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Bishop James Powers. Following at 11 a.m., Dcn. Tim Mika will speak on the topic, “Why is the Church pro-life?”

Dcn. Mika was ordained to the permanent diaconate in 2020. He and his wife Becky live with their five children on a farm near Ashland.

A break for lunch – at local establishments or personal sack lunch – will take place from noon to 1 p.m.

Reconvening at 1 p.m., Danielle Hendricks will present “Supporting Life in Your Community.”

Hendricks is passionate about her Catholic faith and the pro-life cause. She and husband Aaron have four children and live in Rice Lake. Hendricks previously worked with FOCUS and is the CEO of the Pregnancy Help Center in Rice Lake.

The day will end with a holy hour and rosary from 2-3 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to consider bringing the following items for donation: new or gently used clothes (size 3T and smaller), diapers (sizes 5 and 6), any size pull-ups and winter coats (size 4T or smaller).