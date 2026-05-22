Diocese of Superior seminarians Carl Oman and Scott Pederson are being ordained to the transitional diaconate by Bishop James P. Powers on Sunday, May 24, at 4 p.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior.

Oman will preach his first Mass as a deacon on Monday, May 25, at St. Joseph, Amery.

Pederson will preach his first Mass as a deacon at 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, at St. Francis de Sales, Spooner.

According to a survey and press release published April 21 by the USCCB Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations, four out of five ordinands for this year’s ordination class reported participating regularly in Eucharistic adoration before they entered the seminary.

For 80% of the men to be ordained responding to the survey, praying the Rosary was also a significant devotional practice prior to seminary entrance. Nine in 10 said they had been encouraged to discern the priesthood by someone. Most frequently, it was a parish priest (70%), with half also mentioning the nudge by a friend or other parishioner.

Most of the men has been baptized as infants and raised by their married parents. Thirty-five percent of the ordinands were attending seminary in the Midwest.

For more information on vocational discernment of the priesthood for the Diocese of Superior, visit callednorth.org.