The Superior District Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, including 87 members and countless volunteers, has been named a finalist for Catholic Extension’s Lumen Christi Award.

The lay ministry provides food, clothing, meals, thrift stores, home visits and financial assistance for those in need, among other services.

The council includes conferences located in Rice Lake, Superior, Phillips and Merrill. Together, they conducted more than 500 home visits and more than 2,000 community visits in the past year, impacting more than 5,000 individuals, which adds up to more than 20,000 hours of service to those in need across northwest Wisconsin.

The council is one of 37 nominees for the annual award. Nominees receive $10,000 to support their ministry; the award recipient, which will be announced at a later date, receives $25,000 plus a matching $25,000 for the nominating diocese.