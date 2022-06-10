Fr. Adam Laski speaks at the May 25 St. Andrew Dinner for young men and their parents at Immaculate Conception Church in New Richmond. Approximately 40 persons attended the St. Andrew Dinner. Fifteen of those were young men discerning God’s call to priesthood, along with parents, seminarians, diocesan priests and Bishop James P. Powers. After prayer and pizza, parents were led in discussion by Tom and Lynn Tracy as their son, seminarian and newly ordained Dcn. Dan Tracy, reflected on Scripture. Learn more at callednorth.org. (Catholic Herald photo by Jenny Snarski)