The Diocese of Superior is hosting a men’s retreat weekend and two weekends for women’s retreats. All retreats run from 8 a.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday at Heartwood Resort in Trego. Cost is $75, plus lodging if staying overnight. Visit https://catholicdos.org/mens-ministry or https://catholicdos.org/womens-ministry for registration and lodging information.

Men’s retreat, Jan. 27-28

Men will spend the weekend learning from retreat leader Pete Burak, vice president of Renewal Ministries, and there will be time for prayer and fellowship with men from around the Diocese of Superior.

Burak is a graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville, and has a master’s degree in theology from Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. Burak is a frequent speaker on discipleship, evangelization, and young adult topics, and he is the co-director of Pine Hills Boys Camp. Burak and his wife, Cait, have five children.

According to Loree Nauertz, associate director of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship, Burak was booked more than a year ago because of his high demand as a presenter.

“He will lead our men into deep discipleship with Christ and inspire them to take what they learn and apply it to their daily lives. Spending time in worship and fellowship with other men from our diocese is always a great way to start the year,” Nauertz affirmed.

Women’s retreat, Feb. 10-11 or Feb. 17-18

Angela Schneiders, entrepreneur, international speaker and mother of two young daughters, will speak to women retreatants. She was formed by the Augustine Institute, is a former FOCUS missionary and board chairman of FIERCE Athlete.

“I am incredibly excited about our speaker,” Nauertz said of Schneiders. “She and her husband are incredibly passionate about evangelization, discipleship and women’s ministry… I am confident that all who meet her will appreciate her authentic love for God and them. She will be an inspiration to all women, encouraging them to live out their faith as confident daughters of God.”

Nauertz noted that with the increased numbers of women attending these retreats, Fr. Ed Anderson will be available in addition to Bishop James P. Powers, who has dedicated himself for the men’s and women’s retreats the past few years.