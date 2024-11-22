Steve Tarnowski

Director of Development

Discover Catholic Schools Week, Nov. 17-23, is more than just a commemoration week; it’s a time to celebrate the unique and invaluable role that Catholic schools play in our communities. It’s a time to recognize the dedicated educators who shape young minds and hearts. And most importantly, it’s a time to reaffirm our commitment to supporting these institutions that are so vital to the future of our church.

At the heart of Catholic education lies a profound mission: To form young people in the fullness of truth, goodness and beauty. The Diocese of Superior’s 14 schools strive to provide not only an excellent academic education but also a strong foundation in the Catholic faith. They nurture students’ spiritual, intellectual and emotional growth, preparing them to be responsible citizens and faithful disciples of Christ.

However, the work of Catholic education doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It requires the support and involvement of the entire Catholic community. Each of us is called to be a steward of our schools, using our time, talents and treasure, to ensure their continued success.

“I am grateful to parents who have prayerfully made the decision to choose a Catholic school education for their children,” said Bishop James P. Powers. “This special week is also an opportunity for recognizing faculty and staff as we take a moment to express gratitude to the dedicated educators who shape the minds and hearts of our students.”

Our stewardship is more than just financial support, though that is certainly important. It’s about actively participating in our school communities, volunteering our time, and advocating for Catholic education. It’s about praying for our schools, their administrators, teachers and students. It’s about sharing our stories and experiences with others, inspiring them to support Catholic education as well.

By embracing our role as Catholic school stewards, we can help to secure the future of Catholic education. We can ensure that generations to come will have the opportunity to receive a faith-filled education that will transform their lives. Let us answer this call with enthusiasm and generosity, knowing that our efforts will have a lasting impact on the church and the world.

We cordially invite you to be a part of this uplifting week, as we celebrate the many rich layers of Catholic education and the profound impact it has on the lives of those within our community.