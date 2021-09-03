On Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m., at Most Holy Rosary Parish in Mellen, Bishop James P. Powers presided at the Mass and celebration of the Rite of Candidacy and the Institution to the Rite of Acolyte for men in the Permanent Diaconate formation process. Following two years of aspirancy and discernment, men move from aspirants to candidates; joining in the Rite of Candidacy were (top photo, from left) Jason Martin, Woodruff; Robert King, Woodruff; Bishop Powers; Michael Miller, Three Lakes; and Timothy Thom, Superior. Men instituted to the Rite of Acolyte (bottom photo, from left) were Patrick Haines, Spooner; Daniel Kohler, Hammond; Bishop Powers; Roderick Knight, Rice Lake; and Jeffery Mason, Somerset. These men are anticipated to be ordained to the permanent diaconate in August 2022. (Submitted photos)