St. Peter Parish, Dauby, celebrated Epiphany Sunday with the traditional Three Kings presenting the offertory gifts in full regal attire while singing “We Three Kings of Orient Are.” This style of celebrating the day in song and worship has been a tradition for the parish for the past 30 years. With Fr. Jerome D’Souza are (left to right) Paul Hnath, John Budiash, Tom Stipetich and Dcn. John Grek. (Submitted photo)