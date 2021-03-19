Holy Rosary in Medford will host a display on Eucharistic miracles in May. (Submitted photo)

On May 6-9, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Medford, will host the Vatican International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World.

The exhibition includes 140 panels describing 126 church-approved Eucharistic miracles. The exhibit is composed of an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions of miracles, healings and visions.

Katie Zenner, development director for the parish, said the exhibition has been in the Diocese of Superior at least twice – parishes in both Hayward and Ashland have hosted the display, although she isn’t sure whether they offered the full exhibit or a shortened version with around half as much information.

The Knights of Columbus Council 1744 is hosting the exhibit, she added. “In recent studies, almost 50 percent of Catholics no longer believe the Eucharist is the body of Jesus Christ. Many now believe the host to be a symbol of his body.

“Our previous pastor, Fr. Phil Juza, first suggested the display to the KCs,” she continued. “Our current pastor, Fr. Patrick McConnell, actively encouraged the Knights to bring the Eucharistic miracles display to our parish. Our hope was to provide students, parish members and Catholics in our area the opportunity to witness the display and descriptions of the Eucharistic miracles.”

Ultimately, Zenner said, “seeing the miracles helps bring to life the truth about the real presence in the Eucharistic. Our goal of the project (is) to provide witness to the real presence in the Eucharist.”

The public is invited to view the panels on the following dates and times: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6; 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 7; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

There is no cost to attend.

The display was designed by Bl. Carlo Acutis, the Italian teenager who was beatified in October.

Born May 3, 1991, he was known for his cheerful demeanor and computer science skills. He also had a deep devotion to the Eucharist, which he put into action by documenting Eucharistic miracles from around the world and cataloging them.

When he contracted leukemia, he offered his suffering up for the pope and the church. He died in 2006 at the age of 15. A short video about his life will be shown at the exhibition.