Fourth-graders from Holy Rosary Catholic School, Medford, recently explored the Ice Age National Scenic Trail as part of the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Saunters Think Outside project. One of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country, the Ice Age Trail is a 1,000-mile footpath that highlights glacial landscape features as it travels through some of the state’s most beautiful natural areas. In conjunction with the Ice Age Trail Alliance, students, teachers and chaperones hiked on the Ice Age Trail for 2.5 miles at Mondeaux Flowage. The fourth-graders got to experience hands-on knowledge in one of nature’s most fascinating learning environments, while stretching their legs and minds as the classroom headed outside. (Submitted photo)