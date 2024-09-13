St. Rita’s Court #1257/St. Anne’s Sodality hosted a successful three-day Catholic Eat Stand at the Glidden Community Fair. Fr. Vijay Madani joined the Sunday afternoon shift as he helped serve homemade chicken bouya and chilli. St. Rita’s Court was started decades ago in conjunction with the National Catholic Order of Foresters. Over the years, the Court declined in membership. Several years ago, with financial assistance from 1891 Financial Life (new name of the Foresters), the Court was re-activated. Since then, the group has hosted two events per year and received $1,500 each year in matching funds. In 2024, $750 was matched by 1891 Financial Life from the parish yearly Father’s Day picnic and auction, and the Court will be matched up to $750 for parish needs from this year’s Fair Eat Stand. (Submitted photo)