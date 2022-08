Frs. Ron Serrao and Rich Rhinehart are pictured with polka Mass participants on July 24, the feast day of parish patron St. Kunegunda of Poland. The Jim Pekol Band provided the music, with more than 300 people in attendance. Following Mass, a Polish dance was performed by youths of the parish. A Polish meal was served, and many enjoyed an afternoon of reminiscing and fellowship. The parish is preparing to celebrate their 125th anniversary next year. (Submitted photo)