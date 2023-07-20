Faith formation students of St. Albert Church in Land O’ Lakes built and entered a float in the town’s Fourth of July parade under direction of Kelli Verkuilen, leader of the faith formation team. Fr. Ron Serrao joined them in giving freezer pops to kids along the route. “It is enjoyable being immersed in a community event with the youth of our parish. They have an opportunity to shine outside the walls of our building,” Fr. Serrao said. The float theme was, “With faith like fireworks, we will spread the message of God.” (Submitted photo)