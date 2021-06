On Sunday, June 20, Fr. Vijay Kumar Madani invited the men of St. John’s Church, Sheldon, to offer their lives as lights for their families and their communities. The men carried green votive candles symbolizing the light of Christ. In procession, they placed their light in front of the altar by a statue of St. Joseph protecting Mary and Jesus. Fr. Vijay offered a blessing and prayers for the men. A reflective reading preceded the celebration. (Submitted photo)