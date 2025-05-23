Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Land O’ Lakes, extends gratitude to all who attended, provided raffle prizes, or offered donations to the April 11 fish fry benefitting the Hunt family. The generosity of community members, parishioners and Catholic Herald readers has provided significant relief to their travel and lodging costs and other medical expenses. Included in the photo are Kelli Verkuilen, fish fry chair; Fr. Ron; and Lisa Hunt and her two children, Christopher and Hanna. (Submitted photo)