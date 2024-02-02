A group of young adults from around the diocese, who have gotten to know each other through various diocesan events over the years, got together in mid-December in Hayward while many people were home on their Christmas breaks. “We played hockey, ate a ton of good food, prayed together, and just hung out and caught up,” said JulieAnne Johnson, who works as an administrative assistant at the Bishop Hammes Center in Haugen. “We ended the day with adoration at St. Joseph in Hayward.” (Submitted photo)