Fr. Jim Horath celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood at St. Francis Xavier, Merrill, on June 3. He attended minor seminary, St. Paul Seminary in Waukesha and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee in the 1960s and early 1970s and was ordained at St. Mary’s, Tomahawk, on June 2, 1973. He pastored parishes in New Richmond, Frederick, Merrill, Rhinelander, Pattison Park and Weyerhaeuser, and also served in diocesan capacities and as a dean and chaplain. In retirement, he was a preacher with Unbound Ministry based in Kansas City, Missouri. Here, he stands with Fourth Degree Knights following his Mass of Thanksgiving; the celebration included a reception and light dinner. (Submitted photo)