Fr. Lourduraju Madanu, parochial administrator of the clustered parishes in Phillips, Prentice and Catawba, celebrated 20 years of priesthood the weekend of Feb. 15-16. He also celebrated his birthday and feast day (for Our Lady of Lourdes) all in the same week. “The parishes had a grand celebration for their beloved pastor,” said coordinator of religious education Elizabeth Simurdiak. (Submitted photo)