On Saturday, July 26, Fr. Dave Oberts was awarded the 2025 annual Blessed Michael McGivney Award for the State of Wisconsin. The award honors a Knights of Columbus “Chaplain of the Year.”

Fr. Dave Oberts was ordained for the Diocese of Superior in 1969. He spent many years leading the clustered parishes of Holy Trinity in Haugen, St. John in Birchwood and Our Lady of Lourdes in Rice Lake, where he continues to reside. Fr. Oberts has been the local Knights of Columbus council chaplain for 27 years.

The award nomination, completed by Walt Organ, financial secretary for the Rice Lake KC Council #9546, praised Fr. Oberts’ listening skills and compassionate leadership.

“His dedication to his faith is one highly recognized in the cluster,” Organ wrote, and said the priest also “adores working with the youth.” He was given credit as being instrumental in starting the perpetual adoration chapel at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Officially retiring from assigned ministry in 2016, Fr. Oberts has continued to be an active member and minister in the cluster.

“Fr. Dave has been and will continue to be an inspiration to all. His religious wisdom, outstanding faith and devotion to Jesus Christ, and his kind heart will be remembered for years to come,” Organ shared.

In response to the question why the nominated chaplain should be considered for the award, Organ recounted the November 2004 hunting accident in which six hunters were killed in the area. The deaths left young Adam Laski fatherless, and Fr. Oberts as his pastor, began mentoring him.

“After some time of thoughtful prayer and many conversations with Fr. Dave, Adam had the Holy Spirit come down on him,” and went on to pursue the diocesan priesthood, Organ shared.

Ordained in 2015, Fr. Adam Laski is now parochial administrator of the cluster, which also includes St. Joseph in Rice Lake.

“Without Fr. Dave,” Organ concluded, “a lost boy would have never found his passion.”