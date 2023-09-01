Two Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and biological sisters are celebrating their religious jubilees and vows to religious life. Sr. Carolyn Heil is celebrating her golden jubilee of 50 years, and Sr. Roselyn Heil is a silver jubilarian of 25 years.

Professing vows in 1970 with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Sr. Carolyn Heil began ministering as a teacher in middle schools in Superior (Cathedral), Durand and Stanley. From 1979 to 1985, she served as pastoral assistant/director of religious education in Lac du Flambeau. She earned her master’s degree in Culture and Creation-Centered Spirituality from Holy Names University in Oakland, Calif.

Sr. Carolyn then served as secretary at St. Elizabeth Seton School in Palo Alto, Calif., for one year and distribution manager for Creation Magazine, a publication of Holy Names’ Culture and Creation-Centered Spirituality program, for three years.

In 1991, she moved to Canada to minister at the Ecology Retreat Center in Orangeville, Ontario, and then to Forest, Ontario, to serve for one year as the sole elementary school teacher at Stoney Point Reserve School. Her love for serving those with neurobiological disabilities and her integration of complementary medicine brought her to Kilworthy, Ontario, to help found Camp Winston. At the summer camp for children with complex neurobiological disabilities, Sr. Carolyn developed a nature program designed to build interrelationships between people and all creation and nurture interactive social skills necessary for navigating a better, healthier life.

Beginning her ministry as an educator in Ashland, Sr. Roselyn Heil also entered FSPA in 1970. She began her ministry as a teacher in Ashland, transitioned to supportive therapy work in Sheboygan, and followed as activities director at Victory Memorial Nursing Home in Stanley.

In 1976 she temporarily withdrew from FSPA. She continued to minister as a liturgist in Milwaukee, earned her master’s degree in Culture and Creation Spirituality and worked as a national park interpretive ranger out west for 12 years before moving into hospice chaplaincy in Montana.

In 2001, Sr. Roselyn received further training as a chaplain at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. In 2003, she reentered FSPA and served at Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center in Arbor Vitae, and Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation. In 2014, Sr. Roselyn continued spiritual direction, healing energy therapy and training and served as spiritual assistant to Secular Franciscans at St. Anthony Retreat Center in Marathon. In 2016, she became the pastoral care director at Bell Tower Residence Assisted Living in Merrill. In 2021, she responded to a call to serve as pastoral associate for St. Mary’s Parish on the Bad River Ojibwe Reservation in Odanah.

A jubilee celebration was held for both sisters at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse on June 17.