At St. Bridget School and parish in River Falls, a Celtic Bee costume, dubbed “Sam,” created by a local clothier, is being worn by an ever-growing number of students at school events and sports contests. Here, the Bee is doing its thing with student fundraiser hosts Amelia Wolfe, Alexis Rohl and Molly Rohl. Various students, different ones for each event, become the Bee by donning this costume; students have been conducting fundraisers in recent months to put toward the costume’s cost. The school and parish community have called themselves by the nickname “Celtic” for about six or seven decades, school officials say. (Photo by Joe Winter)