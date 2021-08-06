Presenting the Knights of Columbus’ Family of the Year Award were (from left) KC State Deputy Corey Coonen, State Treasurer Miles Casey, Bishop James P. Powers and Fr. John Gerritts, pastor. Members of the Jeremiah and Heidi Giebel family are: James, Maysel, Isaiah, Mary, Katherine, William, Lea, Stephen, John, Sera, Emmelia and Veronica. (Submitted photo)

The Jeremiah and Heidi Giebel family, members of St. Patrick’s in Hudson, were honored with the Knights of Columbus’ Diocese of Superior Family of the Year Award for 2021.

The award was presented July 11 by Bishop James P. Powers and the Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus during a Mass at St. Patrick’s.

The Giebels were recognized for their active participation in the life of the parish, their humble focus on faith, their willingness to help a neighbor in need whenever the situation presents itself, and their modeling as a family the qualities that are promoted by the Knights.

“The Giebel family truly represents what the award stands for – a family who has served as an incredible inspiration to our parish, community and our council by supporting and strengthening Catholic family life,” the Knights said. Their family activities are centered on faith, decisions are made based on faith, friendships are formed with others of faith, and the most important lessons the children are taught are about faith.

Jeremiah is a 22-year member of St. Croix Council 1762 in Hudson.