Gifts for homeless veterans

December 10, 2019 / Local News / By / Leave a Comment
Share

Holy Rosary Parish filled 40-plus boxes of donations, including underwear, socks, long johns, boots, coats, sleeping bags and more, to give to homeless veterans. Holy Rosary School second-grade students also created thank-you notes. Scott Marrier from Owen-Withee, who works with the nonprofit Hands Foundation, will transport the items to a free clothing and distribution center in Minnesota. Pictured are second-grade teacher Cassandra Bogle, her students and Fr. Patrick McConnell. (Submitted photo)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *