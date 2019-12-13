Gifts for homeless veterans

Holy Rosary Parish filled 40-plus boxes of donations, including underwear, socks, long johns, boots, coats, sleeping bags and more, to give to homeless veterans. Holy Rosary School second-grade students also created thank-you notes. Scott Marrier from Owen-Withee, who works with the nonprofit Hands Foundation, will transport the items to a free clothing and distribution center in Minnesota. Pictured are second-grade teacher Cassandra Bogle, her students and Fr. Patrick McConnell. (Submitted photo)
