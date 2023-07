Cheryl Wiemer, president of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Council of Catholic Women, (far right) and CCW members stand with Hope Burki, who was presented with the Golden Rose Award, and her mother, Alana Burki, at the June 20 annual SDCCW convention in Rice Lake. Hope is also a Golden Rose Award candidate on the national level, at the National Council of Catholic Women Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 24. (Submitted photo)