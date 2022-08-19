The Northern Lakes Catholic Communities of St. Albert in Land O’Lakes, St. Mary in Phelps, St. Theresa in Three Lakes, St. Kunegunda in Sugar Camp and St. Peter in Eagle River had their third annual Golfing “Fore!” Our Youth. Seventeen teams participated in this event (four person scramble). “Jen Metzger, the director of faith formation of these parishes, along with other catechists and volunteers, did an excellent job in organizing this event,” said Fr. Ron Serrao, pictured here with his team. (Submitted photo)